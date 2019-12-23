Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Lynch is en route to Seattle to meet with the team and said "there's a really good chance" the running back re-signs with the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Thought to be retired for the second time after neither signing nor working out for teams after his tenure with the Raiders ended last spring, the 33-year-old Lynch looks like he'll keep his career going for at least one more regular-season contest and the duration of the Seahawks' playoff run. The five-time Pro Bowler enjoyed his most productive seasons in Seattle, but it's fair to question what kind of shape he might be in or how effective he'll be after having not played in an NFL game since Oct. 14, 2018. Assuming Lynch passes a physical, he should at least be on tap for a limited role in the Seahawks' Week 17 matchup with the 49ers, as Seattle has lost its top three backs (Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise) to season-ending injuries within the past three weeks. Rookie Travis Homer is the lone healthy option at the position currently on the 53-man roster.