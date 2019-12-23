Marshawn Lynch: Reunion with Seattle grows likelier
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Lynch is en route to Seattle to meet with the team and said "there's a really good chance" the running back re-signs with the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Thought to be retired for the second time after neither signing nor working out for teams after his tenure with the Raiders ended last spring, the 33-year-old Lynch looks like he'll keep his career going for at least one more regular-season contest and the duration of the Seahawks' playoff run. The five-time Pro Bowler enjoyed his most productive seasons in Seattle, but it's fair to question what kind of shape he might be in or how effective he'll be after having not played in an NFL game since Oct. 14, 2018. Assuming Lynch passes a physical, he should at least be on tap for a limited role in the Seahawks' Week 17 matchup with the 49ers, as Seattle has lost its top three backs (Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise) to season-ending injuries within the past three weeks. Rookie Travis Homer is the lone healthy option at the position currently on the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...