Bryant (knee, suspension) formally applied for reinstatement Monday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant announced his intent to apply for reinstatement earlier this offseason, and has now officially begun the process. The 27-year-old has reportedly worked with both the NFL and NFLPA in addressing his off the field issues. The former Pittsburgh and Oakland wideout received an indefinite suspension in mid-December of the 2018 season after violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement. Less than two weeks before the suspension, Bryant had suffered a season-ending PCL injury. He ended the 2018 season with 19 catches for 226 yards on 27 targets across eight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories