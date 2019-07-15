Martavis Bryant: Applies for reinstatement
Bryant (knee, suspension) formally applied for reinstatement Monday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant announced his intent to apply for reinstatement earlier this offseason, and has now officially begun the process. The 27-year-old has reportedly worked with both the NFL and NFLPA in addressing his off the field issues. The former Pittsburgh and Oakland wideout received an indefinite suspension in mid-December of the 2018 season after violating the terms of his April 2017 conditional reinstatement. Less than two weeks before the suspension, Bryant had suffered a season-ending PCL injury. He ended the 2018 season with 19 catches for 226 yards on 27 targets across eight games.
More News
-
Martavis Bryant: Ready to apply for reinstatement•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Could be reinstated this summer•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Suspended indefinitely•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Out for season•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Status still in limbo•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Won't play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 Big Training Camp Battles
With training camp looming, Chris Towers checks in with 10 of the most important positional...
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Jameis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Value in Jones
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, top targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football strategy: Fade Bell
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Ingram
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...