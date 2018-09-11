Martavis Bryant: Could return to Oakland
Bryant is visiting with the Raiders on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Bryant was released by the Raiders earlier this month in the face of a tentative year-long suspension. The 26-year-old wideout had reportedly violated the NFL's substance-abuse policy -- but because a suspension has yet to be handed out, Bryant is currently eligible to return. It's possible that Bryant could offer a spark to Oakland's passing attack, which looked unimpressive in Sunday's season opener aside from tight end Jared Cook's 180-yard performance. Expect an update on Bryant's status as Week 2 of the regular season progresses.
