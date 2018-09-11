Bryant is visiting with the Raiders on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Bryant was released by the Raiders earlier this month in the face of a tentative year-long suspension. The 26-year-old wideout had reportedly violated the NFL's substance-abuse policy -- but because a suspension has yet to be handed out, Bryant is currently eligible to return. It's possible that Bryant could offer a spark to Oakland's passing attack, which looked unimpressive in Sunday's season opener aside from tight end Jared Cook's 180-yard performance. Expect an update on Bryant's status as Week 2 of the regular season progresses.

