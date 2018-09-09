Bryant could face a year-long suspension for his latest violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported back in June that Bryant could be subject to league discipline after another violation, a notion that was seemingly validated by the Raiders' decision to cut the wideout at the conclusion of the preseason. Since Bryant has already been suspended on two occasions, another lengthy ban could make it a significant challenge for the 26-year-old to resurface in the NFL again. The league is still reviewing the matter and is expected to make a ruling on Bryant's fate as soon as this week.