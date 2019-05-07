Martavis Bryant: Ready to apply for reinstatement
Bryant (knee, suspension) plans to apply for reinstatement soon, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant reportedly will argue that the NFL's substance abuse program doesn't give players access to sufficient treatment for mental health issues. He violated the terms of his conditional reinstatement from April 2017, leading to another indefinite suspension in mid-December less than two weeks after the Raiders placed him on injured reserve. The 27-year-old wideout suffered a season-ending PCL injury Week 10, finishing the year with 19 catches for 266 yards on 27 targets in eight games. Bryant is an unrestricted free agent, but he'll likely struggle to find offers even if the NFL provides a timeline for his suspension to be lifted.
