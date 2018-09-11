Martavis Bryant: Rejoins Raiders
Bryant signed a one-year contract with the Raiders on Tuesday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant was initially released by Oakland prior to roster cutdowns, due to concerns about an imminent suspension -- but Bill Williamson of RaidersSnakepit.com reports that "no suspension is official." Bryant is additionally expected to suit up against the Broncos on Sunday, as reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. It's an unexpected turn of events, but all signs point towards Bryant taking the field alongside Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson during Week 2.
