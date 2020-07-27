Bryant (suspension) hasn't applied for reinstatement and isn't likely to play football in 2020, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bryant applied for reinstatement last summer but never ended up getting clearance. While a new CBA with lighter penalties for substance abuse offenses might seem to work in his favor, the 28-year-old wideout is still subject to terms from the previous collective bargaining agreement. Bryant is on indefinite suspension for repeat substance abuse violations, with his last game appearance coming in Nov. 2018 for the Raiders.