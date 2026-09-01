The Texans waived Mapu (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mapu was waived/injured due to an undisclosed issue Aug. 24 and reverted to season-ending IR after going unclaimed on waivers. However, the injury settlement will allow him to suit up in 2026 once he returns to health and finds work with a new club. Mapu played in all 17 regular-season games with New England last year, posting 25 tackles, one forced fumble and five defensed passes, including an interception, while working both on defense and special teams.