Bennett announced his retirement via his personal twitter account on Friday.

Bennett made comments hinting at his retirement during the 2017 season and had been mulling the decision over the past couple months. In nine games last year, split between the Packers and Patriots, the tight end recorded 286 yards on 30 catches. He bounced between the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Patriots, and Packers over the course of his 10-year career, totaling 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns on 433 receptions.