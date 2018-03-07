The Patriots are slated to release Bennett, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the move will free up in the neighborhood of $6 million in salary cap space for the team in advance of free agency. Bennett, who turns 31 on March 10, began the 2017 campaign with Green Bay (where he hauled in 24 passes for 233 yards in seven games) before catching six passes in two outings with the Patriots after being claimed on waivers. Shoulder and hamstring issues landed the tight end on IR in late November, but assuming he wants to play in 2018, Bennett figures to draw some interest once he re-proves his health. Moreover, depending on how the Rob Gronkowski situation plays out, it's also possible that Bennett could return to New England on a team-friendly deal.