Martellus Bennett: Won't be retained by New England
The Patriots informed Bennett on Wednesday that he would be released, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the move frees up approximately $6 million in salary-cap space for the team in advance of free agency. Bennett, who turns 31 on March 10, began the 2017 campaign with Green Bay, hauling in 24 passes for 233 yards in seven games before being waived in November with a "Failure to Disclose Physical Condition" designation. The Patriots, with whom Bennett found success in 2016, subsequently claimed the tight end off waivers, but he caught just six passes in two outings before landing on injured reserve with rotator cuff and hamstring issues. Assuming he wants to play in 2018, Bennett should draw some interest if he proves to suitors that he's healthy. Moreover, if Rob Gronkowski is seriously pondering retirement, it's possible that Bennett could return to New England on a team-friendly deal.
