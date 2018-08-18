Carter (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Redskins on Saturday, Kimberley A. Martin of the Washington Post reports.

The undrafted free agent out of Grambling State has been dealing with an undisclosed injury, keeping him from competing with Kapri Bibbs and Byron Marshall (ankle) for the fourth spot on Washington's RB depth chart. Carter's versatility could land him on a practice squad when he returns to full health, though the nature of his injury is unknown at this point.