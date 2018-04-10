Ifedi (ankle) was waived by the Falcons on Tuesday.

Ifedi spent the 2017 season on IR, and has yet to play a single NFL snap in his first three seasons. The 26-year-old Memphis product will go through the league's waiver system, and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed. Should another team show interest in Ifedi, he'll spend the offseason attempting to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.