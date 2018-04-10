Martin Ifedi: Waived by Falcons
Ifedi (ankle) was waived by the Falcons on Tuesday.
Ifedi spent the 2017 season on IR, and has yet to play a single NFL snap in his first three seasons. The 26-year-old Memphis product will go through the league's waiver system, and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed. Should another team show interest in Ifedi, he'll spend the offseason attempting to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...