Martrell Spaight: Let go by Miami
Spaight was waived by the Dolphins on Friday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Spaight did not play a single snap for the Dolphins this season, and was waived to make room for Issac Asiata on Miami's 53-man roster. If the four-year pro goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
More News
-
Martrell Spaight: Inks deal with Dolphins•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Finishes with 75 tackles•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Available Sunday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Questionable for season finale•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Gets green light for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...