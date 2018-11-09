Spaight was waived by the Dolphins on Friday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Spaight did not play a single snap for the Dolphins this season, and was waived to make room for Issac Asiata on Miami's 53-man roster. If the four-year pro goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll be free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories