Marty Carter: Schedules workout with Falcons
Carter has a workout scheduled with the Chiefs on Thursday, Terez A. Paylor of the team's official site reports.
Atlanta is the first known stop for Carter (5-foot-11, 200 pounds), who wasn't selected in this month's supplemental draft after finishing his career at Grand Valley State with averages of 110.6 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown per game. With that said, it's worth noting that most of his production came during his sophomore campaign when he recorded 1,908 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games en route to Division II All-America honors. Should he sign with Atlanta, Carter would initially be buried on the depth chart, though it seems the No. 4 job in the Atlanta backfield is up for grabs.
