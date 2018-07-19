Marty Carter: Schedules workout with Kansas City
Carter has a workout scheduled with the Chiefs on Thursday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
Kansas City is the first known visit for Carter (5-foot-11, 200 pounds), who wasn't selected in this month's supplemental draft after finishing his career at Grand Valley State with averages of 110.6 rushing yards per game. With that said, it's worth noting that most of his production came during his sophomore campaign, when he recorded 1,908 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games en route to Division II All-America honors. Should he sign with the Chiefs, Carter would find himself buried on the depth chart.
