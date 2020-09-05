Marvelle Ross: Shifts to waivers By RotoWire Staff Sep 4, 2020 at 11:19 pm ET1 min read The Jaguars waived Ross on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.Ross signed as an undrafted free agent in April, but the 5-foot-9, 180-pound wideout couldn't secure a job in training camp. He could land on the practice squad. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription. Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes. Play Now