Marvin Bracy: Let go by Seattle
Bracy was waived by Seattle on Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Bracy was waived to make room for newly added running back Gerald Holmes. For Bracy, the mountain of receivers in Seattle was just too tall to climb. Perhaps a new team would serve him best.
