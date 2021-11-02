site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Marvin Hall: Joins Atlanta practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Nov 2, 2021
Hall has signed with the Falcons' practice squad.
Hall, who combined for 18 catches for 302 yards and two TDs in 12 games last season (11 with Detroit and one with Cleveland) will give the Falcons some added wide receiver/return depth in advance of the team's Week 9 contest against the Saints.
