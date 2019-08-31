The Bears waived Hall on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hall was seemingly given a shot to step up during camp, but was unable to translate the opportunity into results. The 26-year-old started against Carolina in the Bears' first preseason game, but was only thrown to twice and was unable to reel in either target. Hall also fell short on special teams in Chicago's second preseason contest, losing 15 yards on two punt returns and gaining 16 yards on his only kick return.

