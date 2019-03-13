Marvin Hall: Set to hit open market
The Falcons didn't extend a tender to Hall, making him an unrestricted free agent, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hall played a whopping 387 snaps in 2018, recording 10 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. His role primarily came on special teams, however, serving as the main punt and kick return man. The Washington product could be an appealing option for a team looking to add a boost to their special teams.
