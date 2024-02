Harrison isn't expected to do any testing at this week's NFL Scouting Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report adds that Harrison, who heads into the draft process without an agent, probably won't test at Ohio State's pro day either. In any case, Harrison profiles as the top wide receiver prospect in this year's draft class and is projected to be a top-five selection -- and quite possibly the first non-QB to come off the board -- in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.