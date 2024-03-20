Harrison won't participate in Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

As expected, Harrison will enter the 2024 NFL Draft without working out at the combine or a pro day. His performance in college nonetheless leaves him as a candidate to be the first non-quarterback drafted in late April, following consecutive seasons with 14 receiving touchdowns and more than 1,200 yards. Harrison reportedly ran a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash in high school, and last summer he told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that he would run "in the high 4.3s" this spring. Numerous reports have also detailed Harrison's prowess in the weight room, further contributing to the wideout's belief that his athleticism is well-established and that he doesn't need to risk an injury or disappointing performance in a pre-draft workout.