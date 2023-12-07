Crosby is seen as a candidate to be elevated to the active roster for Sunday's Week 14 game against Baltimore, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams signed Crosby to their practice squad Wednesday, and it appears that they are considering deploying him as their kicker just a few days later. Until the signing, the veteran had been without a club since he made 25 of 29 field-goal tries with the Packers last year. Lucas Havrisik has been Los Angeles' kicker since Week 8, but he's struggled of late, missing a pair of field goals over the past two weeks. Still, the Rams don't intend to cut Havrisik even if they elevate Crosby, per Grosbard.