The Rams cut Crosby from their practice squad Tuesday.

Though the Rams elevated Crosby to the practice squad ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Ravens just days after he signed with the team, he was ultimately inactive for Los Angeles' 37-31 overtime loss. The Rams instead stuck with the struggling Lucas Havrisik as their kicker, and he was able to solidify his job by knocking down both of his extra-point tries and all three of his field-goal attempts, including one from 51 yards. With Havrisik seemingly now secure as the Rams' kicker heading into the final four games of the season, Los Angeles will allow the 39-year-old Crosby to attempt to find work elsewhere.