Coach Sean McVay said Friday that "more than likely we probably will not go in that direction" when asked about elevating Crosby from the Rams' practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

McVay wouldn't rule out the possibility of the veteran kicking Sunday, but the team appears likely to stick with Lucas Havrisik against Baltimore. Crosby signed with LA's practice squad Wednesday and could be an alternative option moving forward to Havrisik, who has missed three of 10 field-goal attempts since replacing Brett Maher as the kicker for the Rams.