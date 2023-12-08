Head coach Sean McVay suggested Friday that Crosby isn't expected to be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

McVay didn't completely dismiss the possibility of Crosby kicking Sunday, but the team appears likely to stick with Lucas Havrisik against Baltimore. Crosby signed with the Rams' practice squad Wednesday and could be an alternative moving forward if Los Angeles decides to move on from Havrisik, who has missed three of 10 field-goal attempts since replacing Brett Maher as the kicker for the Rams.