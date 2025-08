Pline was waived by the 49ers on Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pline had been part of the organization since May of 2024. He will be free to sign with any team as a free agent if Pline passes through waivers unclaimed. San Francisco still has Luke Farrell, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis and Jake Tonges competing for depth roles behind George Kittle.