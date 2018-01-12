Mason Rudolph: Accepts invite to Senior Bowl
Rudolph accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, NFL.com reports.
The former Oklahoma State quarterback doesn't draw the same amount of attention as the top five quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, but Rudolph has the tools to be taken in the first three rounds. Rudolph led the nation in passing yards per game (377.2) and threw 37 touchdowns along with only nine picks as a senior in 2017 and finished his collegiate career with 86 touchdown passes under his belt. There will be questions about Rudolph's upcoming learning curve when it comes to absorbing a professional playbook considering the wide-open spread offense he ran in college, so working with scouts at the Senior Bowl will allow him to show that he's adaptable.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...