Mason Rudolph: Accepts invite to Senior Bowl

Rudolph accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, NFL.com reports.

The former Oklahoma State quarterback doesn't draw the same amount of attention as the top five quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, but Rudolph has the tools to be taken in the first three rounds. Rudolph led the nation in passing yards per game (377.2) and threw 37 touchdowns along with only nine picks as a senior in 2017 and finished his collegiate career with 86 touchdown passes under his belt. There will be questions about Rudolph's upcoming learning curve when it comes to absorbing a professional playbook considering the wide-open spread offense he ran in college, so working with scouts at the Senior Bowl will allow him to show that he's adaptable.