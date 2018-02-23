Mason Rudolph: Plans to throw, work out at NFL Scouting Combine
Rudolph (foot) plans to throw and go through workouts at the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski reports.
In the interview with Sobleski, Rudolph revealed that he suffered a mid-foot sprain in Oklahoma State's bowl game against Virginia Tech, which forced him to sit out of the Reese's Senior Bowl. Rudolph has since resumed his training and is able to go through drills like the 40-yard dash at full speed. He expressed some concern about his ability to participate in the short shuttle and "L-drill" in Indianapolis, but Rudolph didn't rule it out either and he appears to be ready to go through all the other drills. Right now, Rudolph is perceived to be the top quarterback outside of the "Big FIve" signal callers (Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen), but an impressive showing at the combine could send the Oklahoma State product's stock moving up into the early part of Day 2.
