Mason Rudolph: So-so at NFL Combine

Rudolph (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) recorded a 4.90-second time in the 40-yard dash and a 26-inch vertical at the NFL Combine.

The vertical jump and 40-yard dash were the only events Rudolph participated in. Neither of his marks in those drills was particularly impressive considering they ranked second-last and sixth-last, respectively, among participating quarterbacks. Furthermore, his failure to compete in the three-cone drill -- which, before the combine, Rudolph had expressed concern about his ability to participate in -- suggests he might not be 100 percent recovered from the mid-foot sprain he suffered in Oklahoma State's Dec. 28 bowl game against Virginia Tech this past winter. However, it's also possible he merely skipped the drill as a precaution. In any case, Rudolph's combine performance probably wasn't good enough to significantly improve his draft stock, but he remains an intriguing prospect who could potentially hear his name called as early as the second round.