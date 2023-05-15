Rudolph is visiting the Steelers on Tuesday and could be re-signed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Steelers selected Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 Draft, and he appeared in 17 games over his first three seasons, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards and a 16:11 TD:INT. The 27-year-old spent the 2022 campaign as Pittsburgh's No. 3 QB and dressed for one game but didn't record any snaps. If he re-signs, Rudolph figures to compete with undrafted rookie Tanner Morgan for a similar role behind Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky.