Mason Rudolph: Will miss Senior Bowl with sprained foot
Rudolph won't play in this month's Senior Bowl due to a sprained left foot, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Rudolph, who's foot is stable and doesn't require surgery, is expected to be "fine" within two weeks. This isn't a long-term injury that will damage his draft stock, but playing in the Senior Bowl would have given scouts an extra chance to see him in live action.
