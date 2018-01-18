Mason Rudolph: Will miss Senior Bowl with sprained foot

Rudolph won't play in this month's Senior Bowl due to a sprained left foot, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Rudolph, who's foot is stable and doesn't require surgery, is expected to be "fine" within two weeks. This isn't a long-term injury that will damage his draft stock, but playing in the Senior Bowl would have given scouts an extra chance to see him in live action.

