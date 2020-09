Schreck was waived by the Bengals on Saturday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Schreck saw action in two games for the Bengals in 2019, failing to secure a fantasy-relevant stat while adding 19 special team's snaps. He'll likely look for a depth role or practice squad spot elsewhere around the league, as the Bengals will roll with C.J. Uzomah, Drew Sample and Cethan Carter at tight end to start 2020.