Sexton (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation by the Chiefs on Thursday, Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire reports.

The 24-year-old wideout was waived alongside cornerback Luq Barcoo to make room on the Chiefs' 90-man offseason roster for wide receiver Aaron Parker and cornerback Chris Lammons, both of whom were signed in corresponding moves Thursday. Sexton signed a reserve/future contract with Kansas City in January, but he has yet to make his NFL debut. The undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan will revert to the Chiefs' injured reserve list, should he go unclaimed on waivers.