Ammendola has been released by the Panthers, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
Ammendola was briefly on hand to provide some competition for Joey Slye, but Slye's back to being the lone kicker on the Panthers' roster as a result of this move.
Ammendola has been released by the Panthers, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
Ammendola was briefly on hand to provide some competition for Joey Slye, but Slye's back to being the lone kicker on the Panthers' roster as a result of this move.
Take a run at a free $5,000 in guaranteed cash by playing CBS Sports Props.