Ammendola is expected to be elevated from the practice squad and operate as the Chiefs' primary kicker during Thursday's matchup against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs have ruled Harrison Butker (ankle) out for the contest, so Ammendola, who was signed to the practice squad Monday, will get an opportunity during the primetime matchup. The Oklahoma State product attempted 19 field goals for the Jets in 2021, making all 11 of his attempts within 40 yards but just two of eight tries from 40-plus yards. He lacks Butker's experience and reliability, but Ammendola will benefit from being attached to one of the top offenses in football, making him a viable Week 2 steaming option.