Ammendola nailed two of two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during Thursday's 27-24 victory versus the Chargers.

Ammendola made a spot appearance for the Chiefs with Harrison Butker (ankle) out of commission Thursday and made the most of the opportunity. While Kansas City may move on from him once Butker is clear of injury, Ammendola likely will stick around on the team's practice squad until Butker is healthy.