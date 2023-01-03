The Packers signed Ammendola to their practice squad Tuesday, per the team's official site.
After having suited up for both Kansas City and Arizona earlier this season, Ammendola is now slated to serve as Green Bay's backup kicker behind Mason Crosby. The 26-year-old has gone 5-for-7 on field-goal attempts, as well as extra-point tries across his four game appearances this year.
More News
-
Matt Ammendola: Stint with Arizona over•
-
Cardinals' Matt Ammendola: Signed to active roster•
-
Matt Ammendola: Heads back to practice squad•
-
Cardinals' Matt Ammendola: Will suit up vs. Philadelphia•
-
Cardinals' Matt Ammendola: Handling Week 5 kicking duties•
-
Matt Ammendola: Joins Arizona's practice squad•