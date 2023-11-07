Ammendola signed with the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ammendola has a chance to be Houston's kicker for Sunday's game against the Bengals, and possibly beyond, with Ka'imi Fairbairn expected to miss roughly three weeks with a strained quadriceps. The former's addition comes after a successful workout with the team and four games played in 2022 between the Cardinals and Chiefs where he made 5-of-7 FGAs. Assuming Fairbairn cannot play Sunday, Ammendola will be in line to be elevated from the practice squad ahead of the matchup.