The Texans reverted Ammendola to the practice squad Monday.

Ammendola missed his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets, in a game when the Houston offense wasn't able to move the ball effectively. Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) has missed the last five games while on IR and Ammendola could continue to handle kicking duties if the former is unable to progress enough to suit up for Week 15 against the Titans.