Ammendola reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Ammendola signed with Arizona's practice squad last Tuesday and was activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles with starting kicker Matt Prater (hip) sidelined. After making both his PATs and a field goal during the first four quarters against Philadelphia, the 25-year-old missed a game-tying 43-yard field-goal attempt with 22 seconds remaining. Ammendola has now gone four of six on field-goal tries and two of three on extra-point attempts over three games with Kansas City and Arizona this season.
