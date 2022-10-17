The Cardinals cut Ammendola on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In a corresponding move, DeAndre Hopkins was reinstated from his six-week suspension. The move suggests regular starting kicker Matt Prater (hip) is nearing a return ahead of Thursday's game versus New Orleans, but Arizona will now have to find another option if that's not the case.
