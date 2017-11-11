The Cardinals are expected to finalize a contract with Barkley ahead of the team's Week 11 game against the Texans, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Making his second start in place of Carson Palmer (arm) during Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, Drew Stanton was unable to escape the contest unscathed, with the veteran quarterback diagnosed with a sprained knee following the game. According to Mortensen, the Cardinals are fearful that Stanton could miss at least the Week 11 game with the injury, so Barkley will be brought in to provide additional depth. If Stanton is in fact ruled out for Week 11, Blaine Gabbert would likely start the contest while Barkley would act as the team's backup.