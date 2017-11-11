Matt Barkley: Expected to sign with Arizona
The Cardinals are expected to finalize a contract with Barkley ahead of the team's Week 11 game against the Texans, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
Making his second start in place of Carson Palmer (arm) during Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, Drew Stanton was unable to escape the contest unscathed, with the veteran quarterback diagnosed with a sprained knee following the game. According to Mortensen, the Cardinals are fearful that Stanton could miss at least the Week 11 game with the injury, so Barkley will be brought in to provide additional depth. If Stanton is in fact ruled out for Week 11, Blaine Gabbert would likely start the contest while Barkley would act as the team's backup.
More News
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...