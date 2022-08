The Bills signed Barkley to their practice squad Wednesday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

Barkley was excellent during the Bills preseason finale, completing 18 of 24 passes for 224 yards. However, Case Keenum still earned the top backup spot behind Josh Allen on the active roster. Regardless, Barkley has been brought back and will operate as an emergency option on the team's practice squad.