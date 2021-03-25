Barkley appears unlikely to rejoin the Bills in 2021 after the team signed Mitchell Trubisky last week.

Barkley has served as Buffalo's No. 2 quarterback for the last three seasons; in other words the entire Josh Allen era. He's only seen action in eight games over that time, and while he was serviceable in his limited action, the Bills seemingly desire having a more experienced NFL starter in the mix should Allen ever miss time. Barkley was always highly regarded in the locker room, and it's possible the Bills could bring him back as a No. 3, but the team is more likely to use that roster spot to develop Jake Fromm.