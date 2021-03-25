Barkley seems unlikely to return to the Bills after the team signed Mitchell Trubisky last week.

Barkley has served as Buffalo's No. 2 quarterback for the last three seasons, in other words the entire Josh Allen era. He's only seen action in eight games over that time, and while he wasn't terrible it looks like the Bills desire a more viable NFL starter in the mix should Allen ever go down for a few weeks. Barkley was always highly regarded in the locker room and the Bills could bring him back as a No. 3, but it seems more likely the team will use that spot to develop Jake Fromm.