Barkley (elbow) worked out with the Giants on Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Barkley has seemingly recovered from an elbow injury that resulted in the Bills releasing him from injured reserve in September. The Giants are currently shorthanded at quarterback with Daniel Jones still dealing with a neck injury, and Barkley could now have the opportunity to reunite with head coach Brian Daboll who coached the 33-year-old in Buffalo.