Matt Bosher: Gets tryout in Buffalo
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bills hosted Bosher (groin) for a tryout Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Bosher appears fully recovered from the groin injury that limited him to just nine punt attempts in 2019.
