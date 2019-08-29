Matt Bryant: Confirms tryout with Falcons
Bryant confirmed he has a tryout with the Falcons scheduled for Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons apparently haven't been too impressed by what they've seen from Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh, so the team now will take a look at the 44-year-old Bryant, who played in Atlanta from 2009 to 2018, converting 88.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in that stretch. His career rate of 89.4 percent in dome games should be appealing to a team that's scheduled for just three outdoor contests in 2019. Given the talent on offense along with a favorable schedule, the Atlanta kicker should be a usable fantasy starter this season, regardless of which player gets the job.
